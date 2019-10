Messi, Suarez, Griezmann on song to take Barca top

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi loses a shoe during the Uefa Champions League Group F match with Inter Milan at Camp Nou in Barcelona October 2, 2019. — AFP pic

EIBAR, Oct 19 — Barcelona’s attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann all got on the scoresheet for the first time together in a 3-0 win away to Eibar which took the La Liga champions top of the table today.

The Catalans lead the standings for the first time this season on 19 points after nine games although Real Madrid, who have 18, can re-take top spot when they visit Real Mallorca later today.

Griezmann put Barca ahead in the 13th minute after a route-one move from his side as Clement Lenglet launched the ball from the heart of the defence down field to release the France forward, who calmly slotted inside the near post.

The three forwards all combined for the next two goals in a sign that the trio are finally gelling after a stop-start season interrupted by injuries to Messi and Suarez.

Suarez brought the ball into the area for Griezmann to slide it across for Messi to score in the 58th minute.

Griezmann was the architect of the third goal, rolling the ball from deep into the path of Messi, who then squared for Suarez to tap into an empty net in the 66th. — Reuters