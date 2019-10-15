British PM condemns ‘vile’ racism at Bulgaria v England clash

Bulgaria fans are pictured during the game against England at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 15 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today condemned the “vile” racist chanting directed at England players during their Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria in Sofia.

England recorded a 6-0 victory over their hosts in on Monday but the game was overshadowed by offensive chanting from the stands, forcing the match to be halted twice in the first half.

“The racism we saw and heard last night was vile and has no place in football or anywhere else,” said the prime minister’s spokesman.

“The England players and management showed tremendous dignity and the prime minister commends the players who were targeted with this despicable abuse for their response.

“Uefa need to face up to facts. This stain on football is not being adequately dealt with. Racism and discrimination must be driven out of football once and for all.

“We support the FA’s calls for an urgent investigation with tough penalties to follow. We are writing to Uefa today to ask for this to be conducted swiftly.” — AFP