Hafizh Syahrin returns to Moto2 with Angel Nieto Team

Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah of Monster Yamaha Tech3 poses at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar March 15, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Malaysian rider Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah will return to the Moto2 World Championship in 2020 with the Angel Nieto Team.

The 25-year-old rider, who has spent the last two seasons in MotoGP, moved back to the intermediate category where he made his Grand Prix debut as a wildcard in 2011.

Hafizh Syahrin would line up alongside Spanish rider Aron Canet, who stepped up to Moto2 after fighting for the Moto3 World Championship title.

The Ampang-born rider became a full-time Grand Prix rider in 2014 and made swift progress to become a top ten championship finisher in both 2016 and 2017, scoring several podium finishes along the way.

For the 2018 season he made the step up to MotoGP where he has spent the two seasons with Yamaha Tech3 Racing and currently Redbull KTM Tech3. — Bernama