Bekele narrowly misses world record in Berlin marathon win

Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele high fives a spectator as he approaches the finish line in the men's elite race at the Berlin Marathon in Berlin September 29, 2019. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Sept 29 — Former Olympic and world champion Kenenisa Bekele staged a thrilling comeback to win the Berlin marathon today, recording the second fastest time ever to finish just two seconds short of the world record.

Ethiopian Bekele, winner in Berlin in 2016 and world record holder over 5,000 and 10,000 metres, finished in two hours, one minute and 41 seconds, narrowly missing Eliud Kipchoge’s world record time.

Kipchoge, who set the world’s best mark in Berlin last year, was absent to prepare for his renewed sub-two hour marathon attempt in Vienna on Oct. 12.

Bekele was part of a group, including fellow countrymen Birhanu Legese and Sisay Lemma, that quickly broke from the pack with a quick pace.

Legese, winner of this year’s Tokyo marathon, then gradually shook off Bekele and then Lemma after the 30km mark.

But Bekele battled back, leaving Lemma in his wake and then reining in Legese to cruise ahead but missed the world record time by two seconds despite a thrilling sprint towards the finish line. — Reuters