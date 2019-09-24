Ronaldo to miss Balotelli's Brescia debut due to injury

Mario Balotelli’s Brescia debut was delayed by a four-game suspension for former club Marseille. — Reuters pic

MILAN, Sept 24 ― Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Mario Balotelli's debut game for Brescia with the Juventus star ruled out of today's match with a slight adductor injury.

“Mario will be there Tuesday,” confirmed coach Eugenio Corini of the Italian striker whose debut was delayed by a four-game suspension for former club Marseille.

But Ronaldo may miss the date with Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri revealing the Portuguese star had picked up a slight adductor problem.

“Cristiano has a little fatigue to the adductors,” said Sarri.

“I don't want to take any risk with injuries,” he added with two Serie A fixtures this week before hosting Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on October 1.

“Brescia are a dangerous team. The game is undoubtedly a tricky one and Balotelli's debut can give them an extra boost.”

Balotelli, 29, has been getting fit during his absence as he looks to impress Italy coach Roberto Mancini and earn a spot in the Euro 2020 team.

“My objective is to play for Italy at the Euros, but my main aim right now is to get into shape as quickly as possible for Brescia,” Balotelli told DAZN.

It will be Balotelli's third time playing in Italy after Inter Milan and AC Milan.

“I've worked harder in the last month and a half than in a decade,” continued the former Liverpool striker.

“I'm ready. I've only played two friendlies, and have not played 90 minutes, but I am in great shape. The last time I was at this weight, I was at Manchester City.”

Balotelli, who has 36 caps for Italy, has not crossed paths with Ronaldo in a decade since the Portuguese was playing for Manchester United.

But he insisted: “Ronaldo's presence doesn't really interest me. I'll try to score and play the way I will in any game.”

The Italian won three Serie A titles with Inter Milan and the Champions League in 2010 before moving to Manchester City where he won the Premier League title in 2012.

Brescia were promoted to Serie A this year, after being relegated in 2011, and are 11th in Serie A after two wins in four games.

Juventus are trailing leaders Inter Milan by two points, but Antonio Conte's side also face a tricky test against Lazio in the San Siro.

Napoli, in third, host Cagliari with AS Roma hosting Atalanta.

At the bottom of the table Fiorentina chase their first win against Sampdoria who moved ahead of the Tuscans after beating Torino for their first points this season.

Torino want to avoid a third consecutive league defeat at home against AC Milan, who are 12th.

One to watch: Racism

Fifa president Gianni Infantino weighed in after the on-going problem with racism in Italian stadiums took centre stage again at the weekend.

Fiorentina's Brazilian defender Dalbert asked the referee to halt play against Atalanta on Sunday after racist chanting.

“We need clear sentences, as in England, we must not be afraid to condemn the racists,” said Infantino.

Inter Milan's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku and AC Milan's Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie have been targeted by monkey cries this season without any sanction being taken.

AC Milan have announced they were establishing an internal task force to address racism in Italian football.

Key stats

902 ― Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has matched Paolo Maldini's Italian record of club matches and can overtake that figure this week

13 ― Napoli's goals in the first four league games; the second best performance after 15 in the 2017/2018 season

4 ― Mario Balotelli's goals against Juventus -- three in Coppa Italia; one in Serie A

2 ― Cristiano Ronaldo's league goals this season

Fixtures (all times GMT):

Tuesday

Verona v Udinese (1700GMT), Brescia v Juventus (1900)

Wednesday

AS Roma v Atalanta (1700), SPAL v Lecce, Genoa v Bologna, Parma v Sassuolo, Napoli v Cagliari, Inter Milan v Lazio, Fiorentina v Sampdoria

Thursday

Torino v AC Milan (1900) ― AFP