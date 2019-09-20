Malaysia’s challenge fizzles out in China Open

Professional men’s doubles pair, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong also succumbed to a 15-21 and 17-21 defeat to the top seed, Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Malaysia’s challenge in the 2019 China Open Badminton Tournament has ended after three doubles pairs lost to their respective opponents in the quarter-finals of the competition in Changzhou, China, today.

National mixed doubles pair, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai failed to continue their fine run in the US$1 million (RM4.174 million) tournament after losing 17-21 and 16-21 to the fourth seeds, Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand.

National men’s doubles pair, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi were also eliminated from the tournament after they were beaten by the 2018 world champion, third seeded Lin Junhui-Liu Yu Chen of China;21-16, 20-22 and 20-22 in another last eight match, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) in their website.

Professional men’s doubles pair, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong also succumbed to a 15-21 and 17-21 defeat to the top seed, Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia. — Bernama