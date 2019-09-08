Goh-Tan grab second title at Taiwan Open

Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong are seen in action against Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan during the 2019 Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur January 18, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Malaysian men’s professional doubles pair Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong beat South Korea’s Choi Solgyu-Seo Seung Jae at the Taiwan Open badminton tournament today to claim their second title of the season.

The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallists, who won the Thailand Masters in January, saved four match points in the deciding set to secure a 21-19, 15-21, 23-21 victory in a thrilling 62-minute final at the Taipei Arena in Taiwan, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website.

The fourth seeded Goh-Tan’s victory ended Malaysia’s seven-year title drought in men’s doubles at the Taiwan Open, which was last won by Mohd Zakry Abdul Latif-Mohd Fairuzizuan Mohd Tazari.

Final results:

(Note: [ ] denotes seedings)

Men’s Singles:

[1] Chou Tien Chen (TPE) bt Heo Kwang Hee (KOR) 21-12, 21-13

Men Doubles:

[4] GOH V SHEM-TAN WEE KIONG (MAS) bt Choi Solgyu-Seo Seung Jae (KOR) 21-19, 15-21, 23-21

Women’s Singles:

[4] Sung Ji Hyun (KOR) bt [2] Michelle Li (CAN) 21-11, 21-9

Women’s Doubles:

[4] Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai (THA) bt [3] Kim So Yeong-Kong Hee Yong (KOR) 21-19, 18-21, 28-26

Mixed Doubles:

[4] Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet (HKG) bt [2] Seo Seung Jae-Chae Yujung (KOR) 21-18, 21-10. — Bernama