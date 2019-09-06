2022 World Cup qualifier: Indonesian fans turn aggressive following Malaysia’s win

Policemen detain a supporter of Indonesia next to supporters of Malaysia (in black) after an incident during the Fifa world cup preliminary qualification round 2 at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta September 5, 2019. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Sept 6 — Malaysian supporters were put through a tensed and heated situation after they were attacked by Indonesian supporters during the national team’s away game against Indonesia in the Group G opener of the second round of 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifiers at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta last night.

The home fans aggression was confirmed through a video that went viral on social media last night showing a number of home supporters storming into the stadium and invading the area where the Malaysian supporters were seated.

The video is believed to have been recorded by spectators in the stadium which showed the Garuda squad supporters throwing bottles and various objects including flares from the stadium’s upper tiers towards the Harimau Malaya squad supporters.

The incident forced South Korean referee Ko Hyungjin to stop the match for almost 10 minutes.

The game continued without any more trouble until the final whistle which saw Malaysia secure a valuable 3-2 win, under the guidance of head coach Tan Cheng Hoe. — Bernama