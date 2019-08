Osaka brings Gauff's New York run to a halt

Naomi Osaka of Japan hits to Coco Gauff of the United States in a third round match on day six of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 1 — Defending champion Naomi Osaka brought American teen Coco Gauff's captivating US Open run to a swift end with a 6-3 6-0 win yesterday to secure her spot in the fourth round.

World number one Osaka, who backed up last year's New York triumph with a win at the Australian Open, simply overwhelmed her 15-year-old opponent in the marquee matchup under the Arthur Ashe Stadium lights.

Gauff, who stunned the tennis world by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon, committed seven double faults and was error prone throughout the match.

Up next for Osaka will be Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic, who beat Estonian Anett Kontaveit earlier yesterday. — Reuters