Badminton: Fazriq yet to decide between singles and doubles

Muhammad Fazriq Mohamad Razif reacts after winning his match against Perak’s Anson Cheong Yan Feng at the National Junior Circuit Grand Prix Badminton Championship Final in Seremban, July 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The country’s up-and-coming badminton star Muhammad Fazriq Mohamad Razif has yet to decide between the singles and doubles discipline for his career.

The 15-year-old, who won the singles event in the National Junior Circuit Grand Prix Tournament event last month admitted it was too early for him to decide on whether to follow in the footsteps of his uncle, Datuk Misbun Sidek, as a singles shuttler, or his father Datuk Razif, in the doubles event.

“For now, we (younger players) haven’t decided yet on what event to play, I just focus on both events because we are still young, we are still gaining new experience, that’s the most important thing.

“For the men’s doubles, I have been only paired up with Justin (Hoh Shou Wei). We paired together from the age of 11 until now,” he said.

The 2019 Malaysian Junior Open which ended yesterday in Putrajaya, saw Muhammad Fazriq and Justin emerge as the runners-up in the men’s doubles event.

The national junior pair lost to fellow team-mates and fifth seeds, Ooi Jhy Dar-Yap Roy King 14-21, 14-21 in the final, yesterday.

Although Muhammad Fazriq has yet to decide on his discipline of choice, the 15-year-old has set his sights on the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“Hopefully we will be there ... for the 2024 Olympics a lot of players now youngsters (at the age of) 19 and 20, they are moving up very quickly. Hopefully, we can do so as well.

“(To reach that level) We have to play as many tournaments as we can to gain experience and learn new tactics and skills as other players have more experience than us. We are lacking in that,” he said.

However, the player who has been touted as one of the candidates to become the country’s next badminton ace after national legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei, said he and Justin were currently gunning for the world junior title first.

Recognising the fact he still had a long way to go, Muhammad Fazriq also said he would have to face many sacrifices and challenges in order to become a world champion.

Muhammad Fazriq came into the limelight after securing his ninth junior title at the Shonai Under-15 Invitational Championship, defeating Alex Lenier, 21-16, 21-10 in the final in Japan, two months ago. — Bernama