Huddersfield Town sack Siewert after just one win

Jan Siewert had only managed to engineer just one win since taking over in January. — Reuters file pic

LONDON, Aug 17 ― Struggling Championship side Huddersfield Town yesterday sacked coach Jan Siewert after the German had managed to engineer just one win since taking over in January.

Siewert replaced compatriot David Wagner in the club's ultimately unsuccessful fight against relegation from the Premier League.

However, hopes of bouncing back immediately were hit again Friday with a 2-1 home defeat to Fulham.

That left Huddersfield with just one point from three league games with a midweek League Cup defeat to third-tier Lincoln adding to the gloom.

“Huddersfield Town has this evening terminated the contract of Head Coach Jan Siewert with immediate effect,” said a club statement. ― AFP