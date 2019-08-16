Aaliyah Yoong through to final of World Waterski Championships

Yoong is the first Asian to ever qualify for a world championship trick event final. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 16 ― It is like a dream comes true for Malaysia's waterski darling, Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah when she successfully booked herself in the final round of 2019 IWWF World Waterski Championships after pulling off a splendid show in the women’s open preliminary round in tricks event here at the Putrajaya Water Sports Complex today.

The 16-year-old athlete who has been planning to be listed in the top 12 for finals, successfully performed a four-flip run in one of her tricks and gained a score of 7,320 points, hence, setting a new Asian record for tricks event, which previously stood at 7,250 points and became the first Asian to ever qualify for a world championship trick event final.

“This is my third time to hit above 7,000 points. I am quite used to the winds here because obviously this is the place I ski, but (just now) it was quite choppy and windy, so I have to adapt to it.

“Being listed in finals today is special to me and doing it in my own country Malaysia it feels good to be on home ground with all my family and friends supporting me,” she told reporters.

Asked on her preparations for finals this Sunday, Aaliyah who was placed ninth in her favourite event said she would give her best performance and try not to miss any of the tricks.

“I just want to do the same thing I did (for the final) though I missed a few tricks just now, nonetheless, I got above 7300 points so it’s good.

I will try to beat my personal best and if I do not manage to win, at least I stood up and get into the finals,” she said.

Among the world athletes that she will competing with for the finals this Sunday are, Neilly Ross of Canada, Anna Gay of USA and Jacinta Caroll of Australia. ― Bernama