KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — The remaining six Malaysian vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz will be cleared to pass through the waterway in stages, Iran’s Ambassador to Malaysia Valiollah Mohammadi Nasrabadi said.

“We (Iran) will let the ships pass through one by one,” he told Bernama when met on the sidelines of Kuala Lumpur-Ankara Dialogue 2026 here on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry confirmed that one of the seven Malaysian-owned vessels previously stranded in the Strait of Hormuz due to the evolving regional situation had been granted passage and was proceeding to its final destination.

This followed high-level diplomatic engagements between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on March 26, which enabled Malaysia to secure clearance for the seven Malaysian vessels to resume their journey.

Passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint through which about 20 per cent of the world’s crude oil and gas transit, has been severely disrupted following continuous US and Israel attack on Iran’s territory and facilities since Feb 28.

The disruptions have led to fuel shortages and sent oil prices soaring, causing wider economic consequences.

Iran has allowed passage through the Strait of Hormuz to vessels from “non-hostile” nations, affirming that it will facilitate to ensure their safe passage. — Bernama