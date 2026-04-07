LONDON, April 7 — Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is set to remain at Old Trafford for at least another season after signing a new one-year contract.

The 33-year-old England centre-back was in the final months of his current deal but Maguire, who joined United from Leicester in an £80 million (US$106 million) move in 2019, has agreed new terms that include an option for a further year.

“Representing Manchester United is the ultimate honour,” Maguire said in a statement issued today. “It is a responsibility that makes myself and my family proud every single day.

“I am delighted to extend my journey at this incredible club to at least eight seasons and continue to play in front of our special supporters to create more amazing moments together.”

He added: “You can feel the ambition and potential of this exciting squad. The determination throughout the whole club to fight for major trophies is clear for everyone to see and I am confident that our best moments together remain ahead of us.”

Maguire has been ever-present for United since former Old Trafford favourite Michael Carrick took caretaker charge after Darren Fletcher was briefly at the helm following the end of Ruben Amorim’s turbulent 14 months’ reign in January, with the Red Devils rising to third in the Premier League and a return to the Champions League now in sight.

His form earned Maguire an England recall last month as he made his first international appearances in 18 months, when he played both friendlies at Wembley, to put himself in contention for a place at this year’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Maguire has so far made 266 appearances for United, including winning the FA Cup and League Cup with the English football giants.

United director of football Jason Wilcox said: “Harry represents the mentality and resilience required to perform for Manchester United.

“He is the ultimate professional who brings invaluable experience and leadership to our young, ambitious squad.

“Harry, like everyone at the club, is completely determined to help Manchester United to achieve regular and sustained success.”

Maguire is with United in Dublin this week as the senior squad take part in a training camp during a three-and-a-half week gap between league fixtures, created both by the recent international window and the club’s early exit from cup competitions.

United return to league action against Leeds at Old Trafford on Monday, April 13. — Bernama