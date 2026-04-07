GEORGE TOWN, April 7 — The Penang government is planning the construction of a new state administrative centre including a new state legislative assembly on Silicon Island.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) was appointed to assess spatial and design requirements from various state agencies.

He said data collection is underway to enable detailed architectural and land use planning for the administrative centre.

“The planning process has started, including gathering requirements from agencies on the space they need,” he told reporters in a press conference at the official launch of publicity and public display of the final Penang Silicon Island local plan 2050 (RTPSI) at the Amari Spice here.

He said PDC will proceed with architectural and land use design once they’ve gathered the relevant information.

Chow said the site allocated for the administrative centre is limited to about 2.8 hectares (seven acres) and will be subject to strict development controls.

“It will not be a large, centralised complex. Existing government offices will largely remain in Komtar, so only some may relocate to the new site,” he said.

When asked if it will be similar to Putrajaya, he dismissed it while saying it will be Penang’s own model.

He also confirmed that there are long-term plans to relocate the state legislative assembly to Silicon Island as part of the administrative hub.

“Since the land for the administrative centre is expected to be ready by 2028, construction can start after that,” he said.