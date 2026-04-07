KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — A keynote address by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki was momentarily interrupted when two men entered a hall with banners during the Wacana Ilmiah Perdana programme at the World Trade Centre (WTC) here.

According to a report in The Star, witnesses said that one of the men shouted and rushed towards the front of the stage, causing a brief commotion among attendees.

Security personnel quickly intervened, escorting him out of the hall, while the second individual remained at the back, displaying a banner.

Despite the disruption, Azam continued his speech professionally, even making a lighthearted remark to ease tension.

“Don’t switch your TV channel,” he quipped, before resuming his address.

Reporters at the scene noted that both individuals wore T-shirts bearing the word “Mandiri”.

It is understood that the group plans to hold a gathering on April 25 at Dataran Merdeka, calling for a more thorough investigation into Azam’s alleged shareholding and claims of a corporate mafia that allegedly affected the MACC’s reputation.

Details about the identities of the men and whether any arrests were made have not been confirmed.