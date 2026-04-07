KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — In the pantheon of Malaysian motorsport legends, few names command as much respect as Karamjit Singh.

Nicknamed the “Flying Sikh” for his blistering speed, his storied career is now set to be immortalised on the big screen in Terbang, a new film from Astro Shaw and Woohoo Pictures.

First announced last September, the film is directed by Chiu Keng Guan, celebrated for his work on local blockbusters The Journey (2014) and Ola Bola (2016).

Billed not as a direct biopic but as a story inspired by real events, Terbang will star Irfan Zaini as “Ajeet,” a character based on the legendary rally driver.

A first look at the film, along with its official poster, was unveiled yesterday during a "Majlis Terbang Rumah Terbuka Raya" event at Kingston Hotel in Bukit Jalil. The event was attended by the cast, director, and the Flying Sikh himself.

Speaking to Malay Mail, the seasoned rally star described it as a proud moment and endorsed Irfan Zaini as the perfect choice for the role.

“First of all, he is a nice guy. He is humble, handsome, and has the right look. He is the perfect choice,” Karamjit said.

The star-studded cast also includes Jack Tan, Zizan Razak, Nam Ron, Shweta Sekhon, Diana Danielle, and Aeril Zafrel.

Irfan Zaini takes the lead as ‘Ajeet’, a character inspired by Malaysian rally legend Karamjit Singh. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

A spotlight on Malaysia’s rallying roadblocks

Beyond celebrating a national icon, Terbang aims to revive memories of Malaysia’s rallying heyday. The local scene thrived in the 1980s and 1990s, but has since waned — a reality Karamjit acknowledged.

“There are good times and bad times, and mostly the bad is because of financial situations,” he explained. “The rally scene died down around fifteen years ago due to a lack of sponsorship.”

This decline has been a major setback, with local rally competitions, once held six times a year, now only taking place twice.

“This year, we’re hoping to have four competitions, then gradually return to six a year like a proper championship,” Karamjit said, adding that support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports is crucial.

“We need support from the Ministry to help organisers secure funding from large corporations.”

Story of perseverance and patriotism

While Karamjit hopes Terbang will bring local rallying back into the spotlight, he also wants audiences to see it as a powerful story about perseverance.

“I would say it’s a movie about self-belief and patriotism. It shows how we Malaysians went out there, conquered the world, and came back,” he shared.

He believes the film’s core message is one of inspiration: “It’s a movie that says, ‘We can do it.’ If you have dreams, follow them.

“Work hard, there are no shortcuts. It’s about dedication, self-discipline, sacrifices, ups and downs — but never giving up. This movie will show that.”

Filmed on location from Sepang and Perlis to New Zealand, Terbang is scheduled for release later this year.