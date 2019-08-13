Tropicana GCR Club Championship draws many golfers for a close battle

Justin Wong Jie Hau (left) celebrates his victory after his final hole. – Picture courtesy of Tropicana Golf & Country Resort

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The highly anticipated Tropicana Golf & Country Resort (TGCR) Club Championship brought golfers to its undulating fairways and fast greens for a close battle recently.

The greens ran 12 feet on the Stimpmeter during the tournament days of the senior, junior boys and girls, and men categories — putting participants’ prowess to test.

Justin Wong Jie Hau (3) claimed the Men Champion’s trophy and “Green Jacket” with a three-day gross total of 231 followed by Lam Kong Foo (3) with total score of 233.

In third spot was Jimmy Chia (0) who scored 233.

Among other winners were Senior Gross Champion Allan Yap for Men, Men Senior Nett Champion Zainuddin Othman, Ladies Gross Champion Mychelle Tai, Ladies Nett Champion Ho Jo Yee, Junior Boy Gross Champion (13-18year old) Andrian Yap, Junior Boy Gross Champion (7-12year old) Andrew Yap and Junior Girl Gross Champion Anna Andriana.

TGCR is an award-winning 27-holes of the East and West golf course, which has been open for play since March 1994.

Over the years, the resort has garnered numerous accolades, including Best Greens, Best Clubhouse, Best F&B- Golfers’ Terrace and Best F&B- Halfway Hut in the ParGolf People’s Choice Awards 2019.

TGCR has also been nominated for the World’s Best Clubhouse and Malaysia’s Best Golf Course in the World Golf Awards 2019, Bloomberg Best Golf Development Award with highest Five-Star rating in Asia Pacific and Best Clubhouse/Facilities Award in Golf Malaysia Readers’ Poll.

Designed to bring leisure and pleasure to wide range of age groups, the clubhouse boasts comprehensive facilities such as resort-style swimming pool, badminton courts and a 12-Lane computerised bowling alley equipped with Brunswick Vector Scoring System.