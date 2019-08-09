Tottenham snap up Betis midfielder Lo Celso on loan

Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso in action against Chile during the Copa America third place play-off in Sao Paulo July 6, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, August 9 — Tottenham Hotspur signed Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso from Spanish side Real Betis on a season-long loan late on deadline day, the Premier League club said yesterday.

Lo Celso, who was on loan from Paris St Germain at Betis last season before the La Liga club made his move permanent in April, scored 16 goals in all competitions and claimed six assists.

"We are delighted to announce that we have reached (an) agreement for the season-long loan signing of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis with an option to make the transfer permanent," Spurs said in a statement https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2019/august/lo-celso-loan-agreed.

"The attacking midfielder will wear the number 18 shirt this season."

The Argentina international is Spurs' third recruit of the season after the north London club signed midfielder Tanguy Ndombele for €60 million (RM280.9 million) and Leeds United winger Jack Clarke, who is back at the Championship club on loan for the 2019-20 season.

Last season's Champions League runners-up, who finished fourth in the league last season, begin their campaign at home for the first time since 2010 against promoted Aston Villa on Saturday. — Reuters