Malaysian Wheelchair Rugby Federation veep questions Khairy’s appointment as deputy president

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The crisis of the Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPM), which was postponed prior to this, has yet to subside, when an allegation cropped up claiming that the appointment of Khairy Jamaluddin as the Malaysian Wheelchair Rugby Federation (MWRF) deputy president had never been blessed by the majority of its committee members.

MWRF vice president 11, M. Vedagiri claimed at a media conference here today, that the appointment of the former Youth and Sports minister, was only told by the highest management of the federation after they completed an ordinary meeting on April 21.

He said that it was not apt for Khairy to be appointed as MWRF deputy president to replace the incumbent Tan Ah Bee since the former had never attended any meeting or activity held by MWRF all these while.

‘’I also attended the meeting on April 21 but the issue of Khairy’s appointment as deputy president was never discussed.

‘’Several MWRF committee members were only informed via Whatsapp by MWRF secretary Dr Ang Kean Koo after the meeting, whilst we have held the AGM last year,’’ said Vedagiri.

Vedagiri, who is also Melaka Sport and Recreation Association for the Handicapped (Pesron) deputy president, expressed concern at the presence of outsiders like Khairy could adversely affect the plans of the wheelchair rugby athletes in facing several championships.

Malaysian Canoe Association (MASCA) president, Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin, who challenged Khairy for the MPM president’s post, prior to this had sent a notice of review on Khairy’s qualification to contest the post claiming that Khairy had used dirty tactics to contest for the post.

MPM deputy president, John Ng, prior to this reported that all the 24 coalition members who attended the MPM AGM on June 29 unanimously agreed to postpone the selection of the new MPM AJK for the 2019-2023 term.

Based on the constitution, MPM must call all its coalition members to discuss the new date before handing it to the Sports Commissioner, 30 days after the date of postponement. — Bernama