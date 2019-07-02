Watford sign centre back Dawson from West Brom

Dawson becomes Watford boss Javi Gracia's first close-season signing as the London club look to build on their 11th-placed finish in the league last season. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 2 — Watford have signed English defender Craig Dawson from West Bromwich Albion on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said yesterday.

The fee was undisclosed but British media said the deal was worth £5.5 million (RM28.7 million) and 29-year-old Dawson has the option of a further year.

A former England Under-21 international who also represented Team GB at the 2012 London Olympics, Dawson brings a wealth of experience to Vicarage Road, having racked up 153 top-flight appearances before West Brom suffered relegation in 2018.

Dawson featured 45 times in all competitions as West Brom reached the Championship (second-tier) playoffs last season where they lost to Aston Villa in the semi-finals.

He becomes Watford boss Javi Gracia's first close-season signing as the London club look to build on their 11th-placed finish in the league last season.

Watford kick off their 2019-20 campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug. 10. — Reuters