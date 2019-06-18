Kota Permai members book coveted spots at 2019 Astro Masters Grand Final in Taiwan

Jimmy Goh Boon Hee (left) and Alan Chong Chek Fei (right) with their respective trophies. — Picture courtesy of Astro

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Local knowledge proved pivotal during last weekend’s Astro Masters second qualifying round as two club members won the Gross and Nett championships.

Alan Chong Chek Fei and Jimmy Goh Boon Hee booked their spots at the Astro Masters Grand Finals in Taiwan after beating 128 others on the very fast and pacy Kota Permai Golf and Country Club in Kota Kemuning, Shah Alam.

Chong, a 3-handicapper, is an avid golfer who won the Astro Masters in 2014.

The 41-year-old is also the 2018 club champion and used his intimate knowledge of the greens to card a 2-under 70 to win the Gross champions title.

“I really enjoyed my golf in the tournament and during the round, felt that I had a chance to qualify for the Grand Final in Taiwan,” said Chong who qualified for the Grand Final held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in 2014.

“My ball striking was pure, my iron shots were solid and I made a lot of one-putts. I am very happy to have qualified for Taiwan.”

Goh, a 10-handicapper, won the Nett title after carding a 67 nett.

“I am surprised and very happy at the same time to have won today because this is the first time playing in a qualifying round of the Astro Masters,” Goh said.

“Solid irons shots held the key for me today, as my approach shots landed within four feet of the pins and some were just inches from the cup,” added the 38-year-old.

The A Medal category was won by Chan Heng Voen with a nett score of 71. He won a Panasonic 49-inch Smart LED TV.

Loh Hung Mun won the B Medal on 68 nett, while the C Medal winner was won by Muhammad Saleh Gani with 67 nett.

The Nearest-to-Line novelty hole at the par-5, 465 metre 12th hole was won by Choon Teik Kok who walked home with a Panasonic cordless vacuum cleaner. His drive was one foot and seven inches from the line.

The Sure-to-Win NTP prize of a Panasonic 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV worth RM8,000 was won by Lim Beng Hor. His tee shot on the 176-metre par-3, 6th hole was closest to the cup at 7 feet and 9 inches.

The partners of this year’s Astro Masters are Panasonic, Prudential, Srixon, Mazda, Malindo Air, Titoni, Crest Link, The Edge, 100 Plus, VinGolf, Aldila, theSun, Ibis Styles, Jake’s Charbroil Steaks, XXIO, Spectrum Outdoor, Cowa, HealthLand, Tropicana GCC, Oat Krunch, Munchy’s, Active Guard, Fresh and White, Astro SuperSport HD, NUNATURE, David Health Solutions, Essenso Coffee, The Macallan, Sunplay, Golf Malaysia, Smart Investor and Carlsberg Smooth Draught.