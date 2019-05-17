International Hockey Federation honours Agong for his contributions to the sport

The International Hockey Federation honoured Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah for His Majesty’s involvement in hockey in Malaysia and internationally. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 ― The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, was presented with the inaugural President's Award by International Hockey Federation (FIH) president, Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra, during a ceremony at Istana Negara on May 15.

The award was in recognition of His Majesty’s involvement in hockey in Malaysia and internationally.

His Majesty was gratified to receive the accolade from the governing body of international hockey.

“I am honoured and touched that FIH has chosen me as the first recipient of the FIH President’s Award. When I first entered hockey, I discovered a love for the sport, and it has been my privilege to help develop and support the advancement of hockey.

“Most people know that I have a passion for sports, especially in the field of development, and I’m glad I’m able to contribute towards the growth of hockey, globally,” he said in a statement by Istana Negara.

The King, who was the former Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president and subsequently the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) president, was elected into the FIH executive board with the highest number of votes in 2012.

He has contributed extensively to the development of hockey in the country and within Asia, with a steadfast focus on junior development and events.

He was also instrumental in the setting-up of the esteemed Sultan of Johor Cup, the only Under-21 Invitational Tournament in the world. ― Bernama