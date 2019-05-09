Vertonghen injury scare for Spurs after leaving Ajax game on crutches

Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen gestures during the Champions League semi-final second leg match with Ajax at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam May 8, 2019. — Action Images pic via Reuters

LONDON, May 9 — Defender Jan Vertonghen has handed Tottenham Hotspur a scare ahead of the Champions League final against Liverpool after suffering a foot injury during their remarkable semi-final victory over Ajax Amsterdam yesterday.

The Belgium international was pictured leaving the Johan Cruyff Arena aided by crutches and with his right foot in a protective boot.

Vertonghen played in a mask during Tottenham’s 3-2 second-leg victory to protect his nose, following a sickening clash of heads with team mate Toby Alderweireld during the 1-0 loss in the first leg in London.

The 32-year-old completed the full 90 minutes in Amsterdam and helped the north London club secure a place in the final against Liverpool in Madrid on June 1.

Though Spurs have not yet commented on Vertonghen’s state, the injury puts him in doubt for the final Premier League game of the season against Everton on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs, currently fourth above Arsenal in the table, are all but assured of a Champions League qualification spot next year due to a superior goal difference over their north London rivals. — AFP