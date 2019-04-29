National divers leave Montreal empty-handed

Nur Dhabitah Binti Sabri of Malaysia competes in the women’s 3m springboard semifinal at the 17th Fina World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary July 20, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — National divers failed to deliver any medal at the FINA Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada, which ended today after the combination of Nur Dhabitah Sabri-Muhammad Syafiq Puteh finished in sixth place in the mixed 3-metre springboard synchronised event.

During event that took place at the Centre Sportif du Parc Olympique earlier today, the nation’s pair recorded 287.55 points.

The gold medal went to Chang Yani-Yang Hao of China at 318.15 points, followed by silver and bronze medals won by Grace Reid-Thomas Daley (England) (314.10 points) and Jennifer Abel-Francois Imbeau-Dulac (Canada) with 310.89 points respectively.

Previously, Nur Dhabitah and Pandelela Rinong Pamg failed to deliver in the women’s 10-metre synchronised event when the pair finished in sixth place after collecting 285.00 points from five dives.

Meanwhile, another Malaysian pair Leong Mun Yee-Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya also finished last in the mixed 10-metre platform synchronised event. — Bernama