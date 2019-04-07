Malaysia pro-golfer dies in China, final round of tournament cancelled

Professional golfer Arie Irawan Ahmad Fauzi died in his hotel in Hainan, where he was competing in the Sanya Championship for the second event of the 2019 PGA TOUR Series-China. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Professional golfer Arie Irawan Ahmad Fauzi died of natural causes while in China for a championship. He was 28.

The PGA TOUR and China Golf Association said Arie died in his hotel in Hainan, where he was competing in the Sanya Championship for the second event of the 2019 PGA TOUR Series-China.

“We grieve at this loss of one of our members and share sincere condolences with Arie’s wife, Marina, and his parents, Ahmad and Jeny,” they said in a statement.

The final round of the championship has been cancelled, as a gesture of respect to Arie and his family.

Arie turned professional in April 2013, and the following year played on the Asian Development Tour, earning his tour card for the 2015 Asian Tour after finishing in sixth place on the Asian Development Tour's Order of Merit.

His victory at the PGM Sime Darby Harvard Championship on the Asian Development Tour in 2015 made Arie the highest-ranked Malaysian golfer in the world ranking.