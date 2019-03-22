Malaysia through to Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships quarters

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Malaysia advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2019 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships despite losing 2-3 to defending champions China in their final Group D tie in Hong Kong, yesterday.

The national side finished as Group D runners-up, behind China who won all two preliminary ties.

In today's action, China lead 1-0 after Han Chengkai-Zhou Haodong defeated Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani; 21-15 and 21-19 in the men's doubles match at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium, according to Badminton Asia website;www.badmintonasia.org.

The Great Wall squad doubled their lead through their women's singles shuttler, Han Yue who edged Lee Ying Ying; 21-17 and 21-15 in the second match.

National young player, Cheam June Wei reduced the deficit after defeating Lu Guangzu; 21-12 and 21-17, but China secured their winning point via their women's doubles pair, Du Yue-Li Yinhui who subdued Lim Chiew Sien-Pearly Tan Koong Le; 21-11 and 21-18.

National mixed doubles pair, Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei defeated Chen Xiaofei-Ou Xuanyi; 21-13 and 21-15 but it did not affect China's position as the Group D winners.

For the record, Malaysia whipped Macau 5-0 in their Group D opener Wednesday.

Malaysia will meet Group A winners, Japan while China will square-off with Group C runners-up, Thailand in the quarter-finals today. — Bernama