Razlan resigns as Motorsports Association of Malaysia CEO

Hafizh Syahrin speaks to media during Tea Session with Datuk Razlan Razali at Citta Mall, February 21, 2018. Razlan today resigned as the CEO of MAM. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Datuk Razlan Razali has resigned from Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM), effective today.

According to a statement by MAM, Razlan, who was the acting MAM chief executive officer submitted his resignation letter to its president, Tan Sri Mokhzani Tun Mahathir, who replaced Tan Sri Azman Yahya.

In the letter, Razlan who is the CEO of Sepang International Circuit (SIC) said his resignation was in the best interest of MAM and he also announced that Muizz Azli as his replacement.

“Muizz is a suitable candidate for the position as he has dealt with legal cases involving motorsport events. I believe that Muizz is capable in structuring MAM and taking it to the next level,” he said.

He decided to resign to focus on his job at the circuit as well as the team principal for Petronas Yamaha SRT Team, Malaysia first ever MotoGP team.

MAM, established in 2009, takes the role as a sanctioning body while assisting clubs, event organisers, officials, competitors, commercial operators and sponsors to ensure the future growth of motorsports in its many disciplines.

MAM main objective is to promote the development of Malaysian grassroots motorsports and local talents. — Bernama