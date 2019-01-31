Brighton ban three football fans after West Brom trouble

Brighton fans hold up a sign before the FA Cup fourth round match with West Bromwich Albion at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton January 26, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 31 — Brighton have banned three fans for life after they were involved in serious crowd trouble at the FA Cup tie against West Bromwich Albion.

The three individuals have had their season tickets cancelled with immediate effect following the incidents before and during the 0-0 fourth round draw at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

West Brom fans, a female crowd doctor and a club steward were all assaulted, with the steward also threatened with stabbing.

Brighton have had several incidents of crowd trouble when the Premier League club have hosted rivals Crystal Palace in recent years.

“Once again we find ourselves dealing with a number of issues we do not want at this club,” Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said.

“Firstly a small group of so-called supporters initiated a very cowardly attack on unsuspecting West Bromwich Albion supporters as they made their way along Station Approach.

“Another individual assaulted a steward and then threatened to stab him in full view of other fans including several children. Just as shockingly, another chose to assault and abuse a female crowd doctor, while she was tending to him.

“We know it's a tiny minority of people that engage in this kind of serious disorder.

“For our part, we are sick and tired of issuing warnings. All three incidents are now being investigated by Sussex Police, and we will fully support any criminal prosecutions they may bring.”

The Brighton trouble came on the same weekend that an Everton fan was slashed in the face by a Millwall supporter during vicious fighting before their FA Cup clash. — AFP