SINGAPORE, April 20 — Parents and caregivers in Singapore have been urged to stop using self-feeding baby pillows immediately, after authorities warned the products pose a serious risk of choking and suffocation.

According to The Straits Times, the Consumer Product Safety Office (CPSO) issued a safety alert on April 7 highlighting concerns over pillows designed to allow babies to feed from bottles without assistance.

The CPSO said such designs could be dangerous because babies are unable to regulate their own feeding.

“Babies do not have the dexterity or cognitive ability to control the flow of bottle feed, know when to stop feeding, take action if they gag or choke, or raise alarm if something is going wrong,” the office said.

It added: “Babies also risk being smothered by the pillow when they move.”

The watchdog warned that use of these products could lead to serious harm, including choking, suffocation, lung infection and ear infections caused by milk entering the airway.

Similar warnings have already been issued in other jurisdictions, including Australia, Britain and the United States, reflecting growing international concern over the devices.

The CPSO reminded caregivers never to prop a bottle in a baby’s mouth using a pillow, blanket or any other support — even if such products are marketed as safe or used under supervision.

Instead, parents were advised to monitor infants closely during feeding and to keep them in a semi-inclined position.