PUTRAJAYA, April 20 — The Economy Ministry has announced improvements to the National Main Database (PADU) portal, which is now accessible to the public with a new narrative and direction.

According to a media statement issued by the ministry on April 20, 2026, Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said starting May 2026, the ministry will begin offering PADU data analytics services, known as Analytic-as-a-Service, to government agencies through the PADU analytics portal.

The service will allow agencies to carry out deeper socioeconomic analysis to design programmes that meet the people’s needs and improve their well-being.

The development of PADU as a single platform for individual and household profile information in Malaysia was approved by the Cabinet meeting on November 3, 2023.

The development involved collaboration between the Ministry of Economy, the Department of Statistics Malaysia, and the National Digital Department.

The basis of PADU’s development is the integration of data from various agencies with information updated by the public. A total of 10.5 million Malaysian citizens and permanent residents aged 18 years updated their information on the PADU portal from January 2 to March 31, 2024.

As of April 2026, PADU contains 30.7 million socioeconomic profiles of citizens and permanent residents in Malaysia, resulting from continuous integration with various agencies. Due to this integration capability, the public no longer needs to update their information on the PADU portal.

The inclusiveness and availability of data allow PADU to provide Profile-as-a-Service, Analytics-as-a-Service, Data-as-a-Service, and a Unified Data Platform for government agencies to utilise.

Beginning in 2025, the ministry has been providing profile and data services to government agencies in accordance with current laws and regulations. As of March 2026, 26 applications from government agencies had been approved. Uses of the data include policy planning, programme design, and information verification. The use of PADU data by government agencies is expected to increase in line with efforts toward a data-driven government.

The statement added that PADU now functions as a back-end for government services by providing a comprehensive and near-real-time repository of the people’s socioeconomic profiles.

On data security, PADU has been registered as an asset under the National Critical Information Infrastructure (NCII), in accordance with the Cybersecurity Act 2024. Nine focus areas have been prioritised: education reform; health reform; labour market reform; housing reform; raising the socioeconomic level of target groups; strengthening security and defence; preparation for an ageing nation; enhancing disaster management; and GovTech empowerment toward public service renewal.

The PADU portal can be accessed at https://padu.gov.my.