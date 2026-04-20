SINGAPORE, April 20 — A momentary mistake behind the wheel has ended in heartbreak after a driver accidentally killed two friends he had known for more than half a century when he pressed the wrong pedal as his car rolled backwards.

According to a report by The Straits Times, 86-year-old Phua Chiew Tong was fined the maximum S$10,000 (RM31,000) today after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention, causing the deaths of Ng Lian Khew and Chan Wing Chai.

The retiree was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for eight years.

Court documents revealed that since 2013, Phua had regularly driven his two friends — aged 76 and 83 — on trips to Johor Bahru for food and groceries, underscoring the close bond they shared.

But the routine outing turned tragic shortly before 8am on October 11, 2023, at the entrance of a multi-storey carpark in Lorong 7 Toa Payoh.

As Phua’s car came to a stop, Ng opened the boot while Chan opened the front passenger door. It was then that the vehicle began rolling backwards.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Darren Ang and Kenley Kwan said: “As they did so, the car began rolling backwards.

“Seeing that his friends were close to the car, the accused attempted to step on the brake pedal to bring the car to a halt.”

Instead, Phua pressed the accelerator.

The car suddenly accelerated in reverse, slamming the front passenger door into Chan while the rear of the vehicle struck Ng. Both men were knocked to the ground and run over.

The vehicle then mounted a kerb, knocked down a signboard and crashed into a pillar.

Phua exited the car to find both men lying unconscious. They were rushed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital but died shortly after 9am.

An autopsy found Ng died from blunt force injuries to his chest and pelvis, while Chan succumbed to multiple injuries.

Prosecutors sought the maximum fine, describing the case as involving “exceptional circumstances”, noting the fatal consequences of engaging the wrong pedal.

Phua’s lawyers from Tan Lee & Partners urged leniency, citing his advanced age, poor health and the psychological toll of the incident.

They said he has been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder since the crash, alongside degenerative spine disease and a lung condition.

“Old age has been recognised as a good mitigating factor for not passing a crushing sentence,” they said, adding: “There is absolutely no likelihood that the accused will reoffend.”