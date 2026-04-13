KUALA TERENGGANU, April 13 — PKR will only consider candidates from divisions with strong membership and grassroots machinery for the next general election (GE16).

PKR president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, said the selection criteria would also depend on the level of programme activity carried out at the division level.

“Even if the central leadership proposes a candidate, I will reject it if the division does not have sufficient members or is weak.

“It is better for us to focus on areas with strong leadership,” he said when speaking at the Terengganu PKR Mini Convention at the Terengganu Equestrian Resort here.

Also present were PKR vice-president and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Chang Lih Kang; PKR secretary-general and Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh; and PKR information chief and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Meanwhile, the prime minister urged PKR members in Terengganu to consistently convey clear information on the Madani Government’s efforts to ensure the people’s well-being, particularly initiatives to eradicate poverty.

“Our main priority is to lift those out of the hardcore poor category.

“To resolve poverty, there must be investment, improvements and economic growth, as well as funding. So who should convey this? You are the ones who should deliver the message,” he said.

When met by reporters after the programme, Anwar said the party would leave it to the state PKR leadership to determine the number of seats to be contested in GE16, including in Terengganu. — Bernama