SINGAPORE, March 31 — Diesel prices in Singapore surged past the S$4 (RM12.52) threshold yesterday, peaking at S$4.13 per litre for the majority of fuel retailers in the republic.

This marks the highest diesel price recorded in the republic driven by a disruption in crude oil supply due to the ongoing conflicts in West Asia.

According to the fuel price monitoring website, motorist.sg, the diesel price stood between S$3.73 and S$3.93 per litre on March 27 before rising to between S$3.72 and S$4.13 on Monday.

Meanwhile, RON95 prices held steady across the republic ranging between S$3.30 and S$3.42 per litre over the past few days as Brent crude oil showed a slight easing trend.

At 10am on Tuesday, the benchmark Brent crude oil price was down 1.19 per cent to US$111.4 per barrel. — Bernama