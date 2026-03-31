SINGAPORE, March 31 — Electricity and gas tariffs in Singapore will rise from April to June as fuel prices continue to climb.

According to The Straits Times, grid operator SP Group said electricity tariffs for households will increase by 2.1 per cent to 29.72 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

Energy Market Authority (EMA) said in a statement today that the latest tariffs were “only partly affected by the rise in fuel prices,” noting that “an increase in the cost of natural gas would therefore lead to increase in prices of electricity and town gas for all consumers in Singapore.”

SP Group said the average monthly electricity bill for a 4-room HDB household will rise by S$1.96 (RM6.13).

City Energy said town gas tariffs will increase from 23.63 cents per kWh to 23.89 cents per kWh for the same period.

EMA said about 95 per cent of Singapore’s electricity is generated from imported natural gas, which is also used to produce town gas.

The agency said regulated tariffs are reviewed every quarter based on the cost of power generation and natural gas.

EMA said the April to June tariffs were calculated using fuel prices from January to mid-March.

The agency said fuel prices began rising only after February 28, which meant the second-quarter tariffs reflected only part of the increase.

EMA warned that Singapore is “likely to see further and potentially sharper increases in the electricity and town gas tariffs” later in 2026.

The agency said consumers may face higher costs when renewing retail electricity contracts as fuel prices are expected to stay elevated due to the Middle East conflict.

EMA advised households and businesses to prepare for more volatile energy costs.

The agency said it is monitoring the situation and working with industry players to safeguard supply security.

EMA encouraged consumers to use energy-efficient appliances and reduce consumption to help manage costs and support energy resilience.

Wholesale electricity prices in Singapore have been rising since the conflict began.