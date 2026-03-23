SINGAPORE, March 23 — A recent study from Singapore reportedly found that green space the size of a basketball court in Singapore can cool surrounding areas by up to 5°C.

According to a report in The Straits Times, findings by researchers from the National University of Singapore showed that a microforest outside City Square Mall found to lower temperatures within about two metres of its edge compared with nearby built-up surfaces.

“Despite its compact footprint, the microforest at City Square Mall has been surprisingly effective as a green urban sanctuary,” Associate Professor Adrian Loo from NUS’ Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions was quoted as saying.

The study was reportedly conducted over a year from February 2025, with results presented at a public forum on March 20 at the Singapore Sustainability Academy.

Originally spanning about 260 sq m, the site was expanded to twice its size in January 2026 following the findings.

The project, known as the CDL MicroForest, was reportedly developed by City Developments Limited in collaboration with NUS and supported by the National Parks Board.

Researchers also found the microforest supported greater biodiversity, with increased bird activity and a growing number of species observed over time.

Environmental DNA testing reportedly showed around 70 per cent more species present in the microforest compared with a nearby grass patch, including soil organisms such as millipedes and springtails.

Microforests are dense, small-scale green spaces designed to mimic the layered structure of natural tropical forests using native plants.

The findings come as Singapore looks to strengthen resilience against rising temperatures linked to climate change, with warmer conditions expected later in 2026 due to the return of El Niño.

Researchers and developers said such projects could be expanded across urban areas, offering both cooling benefits for people and habitats for wildlife.