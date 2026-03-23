GEORGE TOWN, March 23 — The police have launched an investigation into a fire involving a firecracker and fireworks stall in Taman Pekaka, Nibong Tebal, yesterday.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said five reports have been lodged so far.

“The case is being investigated under Section 286 of the Penal Code for negligence involving explosive materials. Investigations are ongoing,” he said when contacted today.

In the early hours of Sunday, the stall was destroyed in a blaze that also damaged a Yamaha Y15 motorcycle by about 90 per cent, as well as three air-conditioning units outside a nearby house.

The State Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) confirmed no injuries or fatalities were reported. A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed customers at a nearby restaurant fleeing to avoid sparks from firecrackers entering the premises.

Meanwhile, Seberang Perai mayor Datuk Baderul Amin Abdul Hamid said the City Council (MBSP) has immediately revoked the stall’s permit and is monitoring other similar stalls in the area

He said the stall had a valid permit issued by MBSP for the period from Feb 19 to March 24, 2026.

“The cause of the incident is still under investigation by JBPM. A full report will be issued once investigations are completed,” he said.

To prevent similar incidents, MBSP will tighten permit conditions, including requiring fire extinguishers and valid insurance coverage, along with additional safety measures where necessary.

Baderul Amin said the council takes the incident seriously and remains committed to ensuring public safety through stricter monitoring and enforcement. — Bernama