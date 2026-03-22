KOTA KINABALU, March 22 — A bridge in the water village of Kampung Selamat, Lok Urai, Pulau Gaya, collapsed, sending several Hari Raya visitors into the sea. However, no injuries were reported.

In a statement, the office of the Tanjung Aru assemblyman said it received news of the incident on the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri yesterday.

“While our friends were joyfully celebrating Aidilfitri after a month of fasting, a bridge in Kampung Selamat, Lok Urai, Pulau Gaya reportedly collapsed, causing several residents to fall into the sea.

“It is deeply distressing that this incident befell those dressed in new clothes and preparing to celebrate the festive occasion, only to be confronted with an unexpected ordeal,” the statement read.

The office called on the government to treat the matter with urgency, particularly by ensuring proper maintenance and regular monitoring of public facilities, such as ageing, high-risk bridges.

“This situation not only threatens safety but could also result in injuries to the public. We hope immediate action will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future,” it added. — Bernama