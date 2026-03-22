SINGAPORE, March 22 — High‑rise public housing has become increasingly common in Singapore as the Housing and Development Board (HDB) builds taller blocks to maximise limited land.

According to The Straits Times, the shift towards height has accelerated over the past 15 years, with more residents opting for higher floors for views, ventilation and long‑term value.

“The main factors for me were really the view and the sense that a higher‑floor unit may have stronger resale appeal over time,” said Yeeyan Chin, who bought a four‑room unit on the 46th storey of Pinnacle@Duxton in 2021.

Pinnacle@Duxton, completed in 2009, currently holds the title of Singapore’s tallest HDB development at 50 storeys.

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat announced on March 4 that a 1,700‑unit Build‑To‑Order (BTO) project at Pearl’s Hill will exceed 60 storeys, setting a new height record when completed.

Demand for such units has grown steadily, and property analysts say the number of HDB blocks at least 40 storeys high has risen from 46 in 2011 to 119 across 35 projects today.

PropNex Realty’s head of research and content Wong Siew Ying said 31 more BTO projects of similar height are under construction, including Alexandra Vale and Redhill Peaks in Bukit Merah.

Many of these tall blocks were built as replacement flats for households affected by the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS), which often required taller structures to fit all residents on smaller plots.

City Vue @ Henderson is one such example, housing residents relocated from Redhill Close after SERS in 2011.

Some residents enjoy the advantages of living high above ground, such as stronger winds and panoramic views.

But others note practical drawbacks, including weaker water pressure and longer lift waits, especially when one lift is under maintenance.

Service and conservancy charges can also be higher in some developments, with Pinnacle@Duxton residents paying more than those in typical four‑room flats under the same town council.

Surveys over the decades show Singaporeans have become more open to high‑floor living, with a growing share willing to live on the 12th storey or higher and even in blocks above 40 storeys.

NUS Department of Sociology and Anthropology emeritus professor Chua Beng Huat said earlier concerns about public acceptance of very tall blocks have eased, noting that residents often welcome cleaner air and better views “as long as the lifts are functional”.

He said the upcoming Pearl’s Hill towers will stand as landmarks rather than forming a dense wall of buildings.

Property agency ERA Singapore key executive officer Eugene Lim said some buyers view very high floors as a status symbol.

“While high-rise living is common in Singapore, not all residents have the opportunity to live on very high floors,” he told ST.

Institute of Policy Studies adjunct principal research fellow and sociologist Tan Ern Ser said the inclusion of 140 rental units in the Pearl’s Hill project could help foster social mixing between rental households and flat owners.

He said such a mix of residents may encourage interaction between different groups and support efforts to build a more cohesive community.

Tan added that ground‑up initiatives would play an important role in strengthening ties among residents and helping the neighbourhood develop a shared identity.

Some buyers also hope that sweeping views from high‑rise units will help preserve resale value even as leases shorten.

Pinnacle@Duxton resident Sheryn Sethoe, who bought her flat for under S$400,000 (RM1.23 million) two decades ago, said she enjoys views of the sea and Sentosa and values the central location.

“I am very happy with my place and have no plans to move,” she said.