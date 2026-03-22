KUALA LUMPUR — Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Performance Committee chairman Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei reportedly said that he believes national men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia is struggling with confidence issues that are affecting the latter’s return to top form.

Chong Wei said both lingering injuries and mental factors appeared to be behind the player’s recent performances in Europe, according to a report in Berita Harian.

“I do not fully know what his problem is, but I think his injury has not recovered 100 per cent,” Chong Wei was quoted as saying.

“I saw him play, but his confidence is gone. It is like he does not know what to do on the court.

“Confidence is very important for a player… coupled with repeated losses, his confidence has continued to decline,” he reportedly added.

According to the report, Chong Wei said that such phases are common among athletes.

“As an athlete, I understand this situation. He just needs one win, whether in a small or big tournament, to regain his confidence,” he was quoted as saying.

Chong Wei added that the Akademi Badminton Malaysia remains open to Zii Jia for training and support ahead of the Thomas Cup in Denmark, with the final decision resting on the player.

The former world number one noted that Zii Jia, now ranked 86th, competed in only five tournaments last year due to ankle and back injuries.

The Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallist returned at the Malaysia Open in January but exited early in Switzerland and failed to qualify for the Orleans Masters main draw.