KOTA KINABALU, March 23 — Former honorary president of Persatuan Ahli-Ahli Kehormat Ikatan Relawan Rakyat Malaysia (RELA) Negeri Sabah, Datuk Jerry Ambuting Mohd Said, said Tuaran MP Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau’s statement regarding the “countdown” for Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue claim does not reflect the full scope of the ongoing negotiation process.

He stressed that the issue should not be politicised, as negotiations are still underway at the technical and policy levels, and public statements like this risk creating misunderstandings among the people.

According to Jerry, negotiations based on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 are conducted through official channels, including the MA63 Consultative Council Technical Committee, which requires in-depth review and careful legal and fiscal consideration.

“The negotiation process also takes into account various aspects, including financial implications to the country and the shared interests between the Federation and Sabah. It cannot be rushed merely due to the pressure of a deadline.

“Respecting court decisions is important, but at the same time, all parties must allow space for a mature, thorough, and fact-based negotiation process, rather than one guided by perception,” he said.

Earlier, Madius questioned via a Facebook post the lack of updates on the negotiations following a court decision setting 180 days to finalise the matter, with the period expected to end on April 15, 2026.

Jerry stressed that Madius, who previously served as a federal minister and as Deputy Chief Minister of Sabah, should better understand the complexity of negotiations between the two sides.

“He should appreciate that negotiations involving fiscal, legal and policy interests require time and discussions at multiple levels, and cannot be judged solely based on public statements,” he said.

He also noted that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given clear assurances of the federal government’s commitment to resolving Sabah-related rights issues, including the 40 per cent state revenue claim, in line with the spirit of the Constitution and MA63.

In this context, Jerry urged all parties to act more responsibly when commenting on issues of state interest and to prioritise a constructive approach to ensure Sabah’s claims can be realised effectively and within the framework of the law. — Bernama