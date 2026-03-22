KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Traffic on major highways is congested this evening following increased traffic and accidents at several locations.

A spokesman of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said congestion occurred on the North-South Expressway (NSE) northbound at Slim River to Sungkai, Tapah to Gopeng up to Simpang Pulai as well as congestion in both directions from Ipoh Utara to Kuala Kangsar and from Bertam to Sungai Petani.

“Several accidents were also reported which contributed to congestion such as at Hutan Kampung Toll Plaza from Jitra and Tanjung Malim to Lembah Beringin,” he said when contacted today.

He said from the East Coast, congestion occurred from Bentong to Bukit Tinggi and Genting Sempah to the Gombak Toll Plaza.

He said on NSE southbound, traffic was congested from Ainsdale to Senawang and from Simpang Renggam to Sedenak.

“Traffic is also congested in several locations heading to the Klang Valley such as Bukit Gambir to Tangkak, Ayer Keroh to Simpang Ampat and Pedas Linggi to Port Dickson,” he said.

Highway users are advised to plan their journeys according to the Recommended Travel Time (TTA) issued by the concessionaire, in addition to ensuring they get enough rest before starting to drive.

The public can get the latest traffic information via the LLM toll-free line 1-800-88-7752 or view the closed-circuit traffic cameras on the agency’s official website. — Bernama