SEPANG, March 23 — The target for tourist arrivals in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) remains on a positive track despite facing global uncertainties, particularly the conflict in West Asia, which has the potential to affect transit routes and the movement of international travellers.

Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture’s (Motac) deputy secretary-general (Tourism) Chua Choon Hwa said the tourist arrival performance as of February showed encouraging progress, with the number of arrivals increasing by more than 30 per cent, compared with the same period last year, giving confidence that the VM2026 target remains realistic to achieve.

He said that data for March is still being compiled, before a new projection is made on the achievement of the country’s tourism targets.

“Up to February, during the Chinese New Year period, we recorded high inbound arrivals, exceeding the previous percentage by at least 30 per cent,” he told the media, after the Aidilfitri celebration at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1, here, today.

Chua said Motac hopes the positive momentum can be maintained throughout the Aidilfitri festive season, through the organisation of Aidilfitri celebrations at nine major airports nationwide, including KLIA Terminal 2, Penang, Johor, Kedah, Perak, Sabah and Sarawak.

He said global uncertainty is not only a challenge, but also has the potential to create new opportunities for Malaysia to attract tourists who postpone long-distance travel.

Changes in global tourist behaviour, with travellers tending to choose nearer and more stable destinations, could benefit Malaysia, particularly in efforts to achieve the VM2026 target.

“Sometimes, when distant destinations are unstable, tourists will look for closer options. This could be an opportunity for Malaysia if the strategies implemented are appropriate,” he said.

As such, Chua said tourism strategies will be coordinated, including measures to address transit disruptions.

He said that one of the main challenges currently being assessed is the disruption to flight transit routes in the Middle East, which previously served as an important route for long-haul travellers heading to the Asian region.

He added that the government is studying alternative transit route options, as well as strengthening its focus on Asian markets, which are less affected by the current conflict, to ensure that the flow of tourists to Malaysia remains stable.

“Transit in the Middle East is currently somewhat disrupted, so we are looking at ways to overcome the situation, including using certain transit airports to avoid affected areas,” he said.

He stressed that any adjustment to the strategy will be made based on data, to ensure that the VM2026 target remains relevant and achievable.

“Although we see certain disruptions, we are still going all out, not only to ensure that the set target can be achieved, but also striving for better performance if conditions allow,” he said.

The government had previously set a target of 47 million international tourist arrivals and RM329 billion in revenue, in conjunction with VM2026.

At the event, arriving travellers were welcomed with festive souvenirs at the arrival hall, and invited to enjoy traditional Aidilfitri delicacies, reflecting the nation’s cultural heritage and the warm hospitality of Malaysia Truly Asia.

Also present were Tourism Malaysia director-general Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim and Tourism Malaysia deputy director-general (Promotion II) Lee Thai Hung. — Bernama