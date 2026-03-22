SINGAPORE, March 22 — A person was taken to hospital after a power‑assisted bicycle caught fire along Balestier Road in the early hours of March 22.

In a report by Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it received an alert at about 12.15am.

SCDF said firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the flames and confirmed that the injured person was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The agency said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A photograph shared in the Facebook group Professional PHV Drivers Singapore: Grab, Gojek, Tada n Ryde showed the bicycle burning fiercely by the roadside with thick smoke rising from the scene.

A man stood near the blaze in the image as the fire consumed the device.

In a written parliamentary reply in 2025, Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said Singapore recorded 187 fires involving active mobility devices over the previous five years.

He said 46 per cent of those incidents involved personal mobility devices, 42 per cent involved power‑assisted bicycles and 12 per cent involved personal mobility aids.

SCDF evacuated 20 residents from a Housing Board block near Telok Blangah on January 3 after a separate fire involving a PAB at Block 108 Bukit Purmei Road.

Firefighters put out that blaze with two water jets.

Preliminary findings indicated that the earlier incident likely started from the battery of a PAB in a bedroom.