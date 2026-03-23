DUNGUN, March 23 — The search and rescue operation (SAR) for an elderly man who was feared missing while diving in the waters of Pulau Tenggol near here last Friday has still not found the victim as of yesterday.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in a statement said so far no new leads have been reported by parties involved in the operation.

The statement said it was understood that the victim, Tam Peng Hoong, 66, was wearing dark diving gear at the time of the incident.

“The integrated operation involved various agencies including MMEA with Perkasa 49 patrol boat and five crew members and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) with PSC 25 patrol boat and four personnel.

“In addition, the operation was also assisted by the local diving community involving Tenggol Coral Beach Resort with 15 divers, Tenggol Dive Buddy Dungun (six divers) and Ocean Dream Dungun (six divers),” the statement said.

The statement said the search operation was focused around the last location where the victim was reported missing and the nearby waters.

However, the operation to locate the victim was postponed in the late afternoon due to the sea conditions and will resume today. — Bernama