SINGAPORE, March 13 — Singapore now has 55 billionaires on the latest global rich list, with semiconductor tycoon Jason Chang emerging as the city-state’s wealthiest individual after his fortune surged over the past year.

According to Forbes’ annual global billionaires ranking, cited by Singapore-based media organisation AsiaOne, Chang’s net worth more than doubled to US$14.2 billion (RM55.7 billion) from US$6.6 billion the previous year.

The 81-year-old, who made his fortune in the semiconductor industry, also climbed significantly in the global rankings, placing 204th worldwide.

Healthcare technology entrepreneur Li Xiting, co-founder and president of Chinese medical equipment giant Mindray, is the second-richest Singapore-based billionaire with a fortune estimated at US$11.2 billion.

Real estate magnates Phillip Ng and Robert Ng of Far East Organisation occupy the third and fourth spots respectively, with net worths of US$7.2 billion and US$7.1 billion.

Tech entrepreneur Forrest Li, the founder of Singapore-based digital group Sea Limited — whose businesses span online gaming, e-commerce, digital payments and financial services — rounds out the top five with an estimated US$6.8 billion.

The latest list also reflects shifts within Singapore’s wealthy families.

Paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang, who died in August 2025, is the only individual to drop off the list this year. However, the family remains firmly among the ultra-rich: five of his grandchildren appear on the ranking for the first time following the inheritance of stakes in the family business.

Among them, April Goh is estimated by Forbes to have a net worth of about US$4 billion, reportedly the largest share of the inheritance.

Her siblings and cousins — Victoria Goh, Henrietta Goh, Charlotte Goh and Johan Lavoo — also joined the billionaire ranks, each receiving payouts reportedly exceeding US$1 billion.

Another grandchild, Martin Lavoo, 39, appears separately on the list as a Netherlands-based billionaire, ranked 2,858th globally with a fortune of roughly US$1.3 billion, AsiaOne reported.

The ranking also saw new entrants from another prominent business dynasty. Wee Wei Chi and Wee Wei Ling, daughters of late banking tycoon Wee Cho Yaw, joined the billionaire list with estimated net worths of around US$1.1 billion each.

The additions mean Singapore’s billionaire tally has increased by six compared with last year’s list.