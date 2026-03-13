KOTA KINABALU, March 13 — The number of flood victims in Sabah remains at 75 people, involving 23 families, as of 8am today.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat, in a statement, said 30 villages in the Paitan district are still affected by the floods, and two relief centres (PPS) have been activated to accommodate the victims.

According to the statement, the PPS, opened on March 10, are at the Batagon Darat Community Centre and Surau Nur Hikmah Kampung Kaindangan

It said authorities continue to monitor the current situation and provide assistance to affected residents to ensure the safety and welfare of flood victims. — Bernama