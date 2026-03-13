SINGAPORE, March 13 — Singapore’s Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh is facing disciplinary proceedings brought by the Law Society of Singapore, adding another twist to the political and legal fallout from his earlier conviction for lying under oath.

The Straits Times reported that a hearing list was published on the Singapore Courts website, saying a case management conference linked to the matter was scheduled to be heard in private yesterday by Assistant Registrar James Low.

The listing describes the matter as “disciplinary proceedings for advocates and solicitors of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Singapore”.

The case number indicates that it may eventually be heard by the Court of Three Judges — the highest authority in Singapore’s legal disciplinary system, which has the power to suspend lawyers or strike them off the roll.

The Law Society is represented by a legal team from Drew & Napier led by Senior Counsel Cavinder Bull, while Singh is representing himself in the proceedings.

The disciplinary process follows a turbulent period for the Workers’ Party leader, who was stripped of his role as Singapore’s Leader of the Opposition earlier this year.

On January 14, Singapore’s Parliament passed a motion deeming Singh unfit to continue in the position. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong formally removed him from the post the following day and reassigned him to a different seat in Parliament, meaning he no longer sits directly opposite the prime minister in the chamber.

The motion came after Singh was convicted in February 2025 on two counts of lying under oath to the parliamentary Committee of Privileges.

The case stemmed from a controversy involving former WP MP Raeesah Khan, who admitted in 2021 that she had lied in Parliament about details of a sexual assault case she had claimed was mishandled by the police.

In December 2025, Singh lost his appeal against the conviction at the High Court and paid a fine of S$14,000 (RM43,000).

Separately, the Workers’ Party has set up its own disciplinary panel to examine whether Singh breached the party’s constitution.

The panel comprises Sengkang MPs He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim, along with former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat. It was formed after the party’s central executive committee met on January 2 to discuss the implications of Singh’s conviction.

The Straits Times said it has contacted the Law Society, Workers’ Party and Singh for comment.