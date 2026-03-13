KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — A total of 540 illegal routes have been identified nationwide as of February, said Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail.

He said they comprised 316 land routes and 224 maritime routes across 10 states, excluding Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Terengganu and Pahang.

“Malaysia has extensive land and maritime boundaries with Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei and the Philippines, as well as international waters in the South China Sea and the Sulu Sea.

“These border areas serve not only as routes for legitimate trade and movement of people but are also exploited for cross-border criminal activities,” he said at the Ramadan Iftar event with Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing here yesterday.

Mohd Khalid’s speech was read out by Bukit Aman Special Branch E3A deputy director SAC Shaidatul Akmar Mohd Noor during the National Security Overview session at the event, which was organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Tourism Malaysia.

Mohd Khalid said that although maintaining border security poses various challenges, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has adopted a comprehensive, integrated and phased border security strategy that aligns with national security priorities and is responsive to the evolving regional geopolitical landscape.

He said the approach is guided by the principles of early prevention, focused enforcement, regional cooperation and sustainable security management to ensure the country’s borders remain secure.

“To address the issue of illegal routes, PDRM has intensified land, river and maritime patrols in an integrated manner with other security agencies, while strengthening enforcement cooperation and information sharing with foreign enforcement bodies,” he added.

Mohd Khalid said PDRM, together with other security agencies, continues to maintain vigilant monitoring of border areas and tourism hotspots to safeguard the well-being of visitors.

He also highlighted that Malaysia has strengthened its security framework through the use of advanced surveillance technology, enhanced intelligence sharing and close inter-agency cooperation, supported by international partnerships to respond effectively to emerging threats.

“These proactive efforts ensure that Malaysia remains a safe and welcoming destination for visitors,” he said. — Bernama