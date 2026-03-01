KOTA TINGGI, March 1 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) deploys over 6,000 personnel from its three branches — land, sea and air — to ensure the highest level of national security and readiness at the country’s borders and waters at all times.

Its chief, General Datuk Malek Razak Sulaiman said that MAF operations are carried out 24 hours a day, including throughout the month of Ramadan, to monitor the waters, land borders and other strategic areas.

He said that although the majority of the MAF members are Muslims who observe fasting, essential duties such as patrolling and surveillance continue without compromise.

“The peace we enjoy, especially leading up to Hari Raya Aidilfitri, is the result of the presence of the MAF, which always carries out its duties and maintains the country's security,” he said when met after his visit programme to the MAF post in Tanjung Sepang here yesterday

He said the visit to Pos Tanjung Sepang, one of the operational areas of Op MERPATI under the management of the 7th Brigade of the Malaysian Infantry Brigade yesterday, was aimed at engaging with the personnel and reviewing the operational environment and existing infrastructure.

During the visit, Malek Razak reviewed operational achievements, including the arrests by two ranger units and the use of drone technology to monitor potential illegal landings at the border.

He said continuous improvements are being made to bridge the operational gaps between posts and enhance intelligence effectiveness, including through cooperation with the Royal Malaysia Police and other agencies.

He also emphasised the improvement of infrastructure and operational facilities that have been in use for a long time, as well as ensuring that cooperation between agencies is carried out in an integrated manner for maximum effectiveness.

“Pos Tanjung Sepang is in the best condition and the safety of the community in the operational area is guaranteed. This proves that what the MAF is doing aligns with the government's needs in maintaining the sovereignty and security of the country,” he added.

Earlier, Malek Razak also took the time to mingle with MAF officers and members during the buka puasa meal at Pos Tanjung Sepang. — Bernama